Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act

Kamaal R Khan (KRK), widely recognised for his outspoken criticism of Bollywood films and personalities on social media, has been arrested in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai’s western suburbs, as per PTI. The actor was arrested on Saturday after investigators linked him to a shooting at a residential complex in Andheri’s Oshiwara area. He was brought to the Oshiwara police station late Friday night for questioning, during which he allegedly admitted to discharging two rounds from his licensed firearm. Police officials stated that a case has been registered against Khan under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 18 at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara, where two bullets were fired. During the investigation, authorities recovered two bullets from within the society premises, one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor. Police said that one of the affected flats is owned by a writer-director, while the other belongs to a model. Initial investigation failed to yield results, as CCTV footage from the area did not provide any clear leads. However, a subsequent forensic examination suggested that the bullets may have originated from KRK’s bungalow located nearby. Official added that the motive behind the firing remains under investigation.

This is not the first time KRK has been entangled in legal controversies. In August 2022, he was arrested at Mumbai International Airport over allegedly derogatory social media posts and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody. He was also arrested in connection with a molestation case registered in 2021, in which he was later granted bail.

KRK first rose to prominence following his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 3 in 2009 and his film Deshdrohi. He later made a cameo appearance in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain in 2014. In recent years, he has primarily been known as a self-proclaimed film critic, where his personal remarks about industry figures have frequently drawn both public backlash and legal scrutiny.