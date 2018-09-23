Kalpana Lajmi dead: Celebrities pay tribute to filmmaker

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away on Sunday morning around 4:30 am at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Kalpana, who was 64, had been fighting a long battle with kidney cancer.
Kalpana Lajmi was known for directing path-breaking and female-oriented movies like Rudaali, Darmiyaan: In Between and Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. Rudaali was in fact selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, it was unable to make the final cut. The niece of Guru Dutt had made her directorial debut with the documentary film DG Movie Pioneer.
Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Got up to hear the sad news of Kalpana Lajmi’s demise. One of my first friends in the industry. So full of life. OM Shanti."
"You will be missed Kalpanaji. Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace. Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti," Raveena Tandon said via Twitter.
Hansal Mehta shared on Twitter, "Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana."
Onir posted on Twitter, "RIP #KalpanaLajmi. My first exposure to a film shooting was while working as a song director and editor in Daman. Remember many evenings of food and music in her residence along with Bhupen Da. Learned a lot while working with her."
Soni Razdan wrote on Twitter, "Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly. I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️"