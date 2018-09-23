Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Kalpana Lajmi dead: Celebrities pay tribute to filmmaker

Following news of the death of filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi on Sunday, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2018 10:35:11 am
kalpana lajmi dead Kalpana Lajmi was 64.

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away on Sunday morning around 4:30 am at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Kalpana, who was 64, had been fighting a long battle with kidney cancer.

Kalpana Lajmi was known for directing path-breaking and female-oriented movies like Rudaali, Darmiyaan: In Between and Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. Rudaali was in fact selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, it was unable to make the final cut. The niece of Guru Dutt had made her directorial debut with the documentary film DG Movie Pioneer.

Celebrities pay tribute to director, producer and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi.

10:35 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Vani Tripathi Tikoo on Kalpana Lajmi
10:21 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Huma Qureshi on Kalpana Lajmi
10:02 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Mamata Banerjee on Kalpana Lajmi
10:01 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Kalpana Lajmi was full of life, says Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Got up to hear the sad news of Kalpana Lajmi’s demise. One of my first friends in the industry. So full of life. OM Shanti."

09:59 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
You will be missed Kalpanaji, says Raveena

"You will be missed Kalpanaji. Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace. Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti," Raveena Tandon said via Twitter.

09:57 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Kalpana Lajmi was a fearless woman, says Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta shared on Twitter, "Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana."

09:56 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Learned a lot while working with Kalpana Lajmi, says Onir

Onir posted on Twitter, "RIP #KalpanaLajmi. My first exposure to a film shooting was while working as a song director and editor in Daman. Remember many evenings of food and music in her residence along with Bhupen Da. Learned a lot while working with her."

09:54 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
I will miss my movie partner, says Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan wrote on Twitter, "Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly. I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️"

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi's last rites will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai at 1 pm.

