Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passes away

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away on Sunday morning after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was 61.

Kalpana breathed her last around 4:30 am on Sunday morning, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi said via Twitter. She wrote, “Deeply saddened… at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened… at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Kalpana Lajmi was known for directing acclaimed movies like Rudaali, Darmiyaan: In Between and Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. Her films were said to be a reflection of the times and she was often hailed as one of the forerunners of parallel cinema. Kalpana’s last directorial was the 2006 Chingari which had featured Mithun Chakraborty, Sushmita Sen and Anuj Sawhney in pivotal roles.

Daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, Kalpana had made her debut as an assistant director under the renowned director Shyam Benegal. She had made her directorial debut with the documentary film DG Movie Pioneer.

