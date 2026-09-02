Kalpana Iyer says she’s being ghosted after requesting for work: ‘At 70, I expect respect’

Veteran actor Kalpana Iyer was recently in the news after a video of her dancing to her iconic song “Rambha Ho” at a friend’s wedding went viral. The video was met with an outpouring of love, with fans flooding the comments with praise for her. She subsequently appeared on multiple podcasts, where she openly spoke about wanting to work again and even asked filmmakers to consider her for roles. Now, nearly a year after her public appeal for work, Kalpana has shared a note expressing her disappointment with people who have ghosted her. “At least have the decency to inform me,” she wrote.

In a long note shared on Instagram, Kalpana spoke about how she has tried to remain honest and decent in her professional dealings and often chooses to ignore things that upset her. However, being ghosted has affected her deeply.

Her note read: “I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control but it’s not fair to me to be honest because…I want to do Everything that comes my way and I don’t want to be treated like Some DIVA but I expect Decency and Respect that is not asking for too much.”

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Acknowledging that not every project she reaches out for, or is approached for, will necessarily materialise, Kalpana said she believes people should at least communicate with her rather than simply disappearing.

“I’m Human and I’m not asking for any Sympathy or Special Treatment. I want Work fair and Square and if you Contact me I am Grateful but if it is not Happening Tell me, Inform me, ask me and I will try to understand and Maybe I will try to make Changes and offer Alternatives. You Never Know…It will Work for You and Me.”

She also requested people, without naming anyone in particular, not to make assumptions about her and instead make the effort to speak to her directly.

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“I am naming no one Person or Any One in Particular because That is not What This Post Is About. It is about a 70 year old Saying BE FAIR and DECENT and I Think I Can Expect This From You.”

Kalpana began working at the age of 12 and rose to fame after appearing in a dance number in Dev Anand’s Lootmaar. She later became a household name with the iconic song Rambha Ho. As film and television offers gradually slowed down, Kalpana moved to Dubai in 1999, where she has continued to reside for the past 27 years.

She found herself back in the spotlight after “Rambha Ho” was featured in Dhurandhar, introducing the iconic track to a new generation.

Speaking to Simply Pankaj on his YouTube channel, Kalpana had previously opened up about her desire to return to acting. “I am open to work. I have never said no. Just give me age-appropriate roles. Even a one-minute part—if it fits, why wouldn’t I do it?” she said. She added, “Ever since Hum Saath Saath Hain, I have been waiting. For one role. One elusive phone call.”

Hum Saath Saath Hain released in 1999.