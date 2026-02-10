Exclusive | Kalpana Iyer on her 70th birthday wish, viral fame, and why she left Bollywood for Dubai: ‘I never manipulated’

As Dhurandhar brought the 80s cult song “Rambha Ho” back to the silver screen, it introduced the disco track to an entirely new generation. Veteran actor Kalpana Iyer, who originally featured in the song in the 1981 film Armaan, also got her share of internet buzz after a video of her grooving to the track at a wedding went viral on social media. As audiences rediscover her electrifying screen presence, Kalpana speaks about stepping away from Bollywood, her sudden viral fame, and why she feels this moment, arriving just months before she turns 70, is nothing short of destiny.

Thanks to your song “Ramba Ho” being used in Dhurandhar, everyone is talking about your dance in the film Armaan.

Let me begin by saying a heartfelt thank you to the grandparents, parents, children, and everyone. The younger generation’s love, affection and support for me has been overwhelming. I am grateful and thankful. I am happy because this has been something I have been waiting with all my heart for years. If “Ramba Ho” has given me this chance, I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support. A special thank you to Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar and of course all the people involved with the film because they revived it. Children heard it and opened their arms for me. What more can I say but thank you for giving me one more chance. Love you all.

It’s not just “Ramba ho”, so many of your songs were hits.

I am extremely blessed that the songs that I have done over the years have been successful, whether it be “Hari Om Hari”, “Koi Yaha Nache Nache”, “Jab Chaye Mera Jaadu”, “Chhodo Sanam” and of course “Ramba Ho.”

You suddenly left the industry to settle down in Dubai. Did you feel shunned by Bollywood?

No, I don’t feel distanced by anything. The only difference is this wedding where my dancing to “Ramba Ho” went viral, it gave me a new lease of life. I went on stage with no expectations. I believe that what is yours will come to you however late. Six months from 70, I couldn’t have asked for a better opening. Now all I wish is that the world manifests my career for me.

Your other chartbuster “Koi Yahan Nache Nache” became popular again after Prabhas danced to it in The Raja Saab.

Firstly, I am absolutely honoured that Prabhas danced to my song. It doesn’t matter how it is being enacted, who is enacting it, the fact is it was used and to me that’s an honour. My time was long ago. This is time for people like Prabhas who are extremely successful. I wish him all the luck. There should be no comparisons. Today’s generation does what they know best. I did what I knew best and now I’m prepared to do what today’s generation does. So I’m hoping that Prabhas reads this and I get called.

You danced a lot better than the contemporary dancers in these songs.

Thank you. God was kind to me when I was young. He is extremely kind to me now. I learnt nothing. I trained in nothing. I am not a qualified dancer. I just dance instinctively.

As a child, I began by dancing to Helenji’s “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chin.” I went on the stage and performed on Helenji’s songs and wonderful people like Mukesh uncle, Manna da, Mohammed Rafi sahib, Kishore ji, Kalyanji bhai, Anan ji bhai and most importantly Bappi Lahiri Ji gave me chances in their stage shows. Of course, the industry noticed and gave me my very big break. I give full credit to Dev sahib for giving me the song “Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo” in Lootmaar. It launched my career with a bang. On the sets of Lootmaar, I signed “Hari Om Hari”, “Chhodo Sanam”, Bombay ka Maharaja title song, Sawan Kumar Tak’s lovely “Nautak Mangta Ki Pashver Mangta” in Saajan Ki Saheli and so many more. The timing was right and between Bappiji, Usha Uthupji, choreographers Vijay Oscar and myself, we created some beautiful songs and the industry was extremely kind to me. That continued for so long that till today that resonates. Frankly speaking, if “Ramba Ho” opens new doors, sure I’ll be back whether I have to dance or act.

Were you a born dancer?

I don’t claim to be a trained dancer. I believe that you get what you deserve. If I deserved more, my God will give me the chance is what I have always believed. I did what I could and I grabbed what I got. I was happy in my space whether it was as a dancer, an actress, a vamp or whatever. I never decided my career in the first place. Everything just happened automatically. I never manipulated. I never plotted. I never had a secretary, nothing. It was all instinct. I needed the money. I am the eldest in my family and when I got my chances, I took those chances and they worked. If it was as a dancer, I was very grateful. If I didn’t get proper roles, so be it. But whatever roles I did, people have liked them over the years.

At 70, I am not going to decide what I want to do. Even then I didn’t. I am honest with what I do. I want the work. I am looking for work and genuinely I am happy with whatever course my life has taken so far. I have kept my doors open. My phone is available. People know me and if they think I deserve something, it’ll come to me. It’s my belief and I am going to do everything; role, dance, guest appearances, invitation to shows, all. Anything and everything. I want to work. It’s as simple as that. I would like my 70th birthday to be something I remember for my work now.

Neither did I quit working, neither did I turn around and leave my country. Nothing of the sort. I needed to be busy. I needed work. After Hum Saath Saath Hain, I found the work was not coming the way it was coming to me earlier and the ones that came were not up to the mark. I have never said I want a full length role. I have never said I want the main dance. I have never said that I won’t stand in the sidelines. All I said was it has to come to me with dignity. After Hum Saath Saath Hai, things just came to a standstill.

Why do you think that happened?

I don’t know and I don’t want to go into it because I believe in living for now. I believe in enjoying every moment and this is a beautiful moment in time. If because of this moment, I am going to get work, I want to enjoy that. The country I came to, Dubai, welcomed me with open arms. I had a fabulous job. My family was here with me. My mother, my sister, her son, we lived together. My mother passed away. Now I live with my sister and her son. We are a happy small family. They both work. My sister recently retired. I retired some time ago but I am waiting with open arms and a small prayer that please God, let this moment turn into work. The world at large, the universe has manifested this for me. I believe in my heart they will come through for me.

Any regrets?

I have no regrets whatsoever. I love all my work. I did enjoy all my dances. All my songs are still being sung today. What more could I have asked for? Could I have done roles? Yes, I could have, but then there is always an if and a but. I believe in the fact that today is precious. I want to hang on to what I have. I want to continue working and I want to do it sincerely and if that is possible, what more can I ask for?

Did you watch Hindi films in Dubai?

I go regularly to theatres. I watch what I can with my family and I enjoy Hindi movies. It’s been my base. How can I not watch Hindi movies? But do I have to say which one I liked and which one I didn’t like? No. I’m not going to be specific on this count. I am not being diplomatic at all because there’s plenty happening in the film industry and OTT, and all of them are working very very hard. The youngsters are doing a tremendous job. The new directors are doing a fantastic job. I have tremendous respect for all the girls and boys. Everything is fantastic. See, everything can’t be a successful but that doesn’t matter. It doesn’t take away from the amount of effort people put in.

I am a movie buff. I have always been a movie buff and I will continue to be one because I am the product of the industry. Even if I am so far away, I still have tremendous regard and respect for all the artistes, directors and producers.

Who are the current Bollywood dancers you like watching?

I like all the dancers. If I specifically mention one, that isn’t going to be fair. I like Nora Fatehi. See, if I say dancers, then it means that they don’t do roles. It’s not right but never mind. In dancing, I enjoy watching Tamannah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. They are heroines but still they dance extremely well. They are so beautiful. They work so hard. If there’s somebody I have not mentioned, it’s not because I think they don’t deserve to be mentioned. These are the names I can remember immediately. And if I don’t appreciate it as a senior, that’s a shame. Let me say one thing.

Sure…

People who were senior to me and before me in the film industry were all my role models. Be it Helenji, be it Aruna Iraniji, Binduji, Jayshree T, Bela Bose and so many more. They were all my inspiration. I did a lot of Helenji’s songs. That was because I was thin and I could move easily and I was not trained. I just instinctively danced a lot to her songs and I enjoy all of them, each one of them. All my seniors deserve all my respect.

You were associated with Amjad Khan for a long time. How do you look back on that?

I don’t speak about anything or anybody who isn’t alive to defend themselves anymore, be it my family member or anybody else because I don’t have time to dwell on things that are not relevant in my life.