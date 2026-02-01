Kalpana Iyer hopes viral ‘Rambha Ho’ video sparks acting offers: ‘I have missed my industry; stopped receiving work after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

Days after Kalpana Iyer’s performance on “Rambha Ho” went viral, the veteran actress has finally responded to the overwhelming love and appreciation for her impromptu moment. While she first appeared in the iconic song over four decades ago in the 1981 film Armaan, her spontaneous performance at a wedding celebration recently set the internet abuzz. The renewed popularity of “Rambha Ho” also stems from its use in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar.

Speaking to India Today, Kalpana expressed her surprise and gratitude. “I was at my friend’s son’s wedding—he is like my own child. The dance was completely impromptu, and I casually shared it on social media. Within hours, it was everywhere. I am so surprised and deeply grateful for all the love. I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.

Having stepped away from films in the late 1990s, Kalpana revealed that this was her first interview in years. “And for a song that I did more than 40 years ago to receive this kind of response—it makes it all the more special,” she added.

Recalling how the viral moment unfolded, the actress shared, “I was walking towards the stage and the dance just happened. Nothing was prepared. You can see I am wearing a saree—it was a wedding, and I was there to enjoy it with my family. When they requested me, how could I say no? I did it with love, and look where it has landed.”

Kalpana Iyer thanks Aditya Dhar for reviving “Rambha Ho”

Although her dance went viral nearly two months after Dhurandhar was released, Kalpana Iyer said she was aware that the song had begun trending following the film’s arrival. However, she is yet to watch it. “So many people told me about it. Several friends who watched Dhurandhar immediately sent me clips saying, ‘Your song is playing and we’re remembering you.’ It made me emotional and extremely grateful,” she said.

Thanking director Aditya Dhar, Kalpana added, “How can I not be grateful to him? If a film revives a song in such a way that the younger generation is humming it, for me it’s nothing short of divine. At 70, to see my song go viral again—who could have imagined that? It’s fabulous.”

Kalpana Iyer hopes her viral dance brings her work

The actor also used the moment to express her desire to return to work. “I hope God turns this around for me. I have missed my industry—the studio, the smell of it, everything. I’ve missed so much. Hopefully, this is a new beginning,” she said.

Much like her viral dance, Kalpana Iyear believes her life and career have unfolded through coincidences. Speaking earlier on the Know Time podcast, she had reflected, “Most of what happened in my life was a coincidence—almost as if it was planned. Things just kept happening. I didn’t even know I could dance.”

Recalling her childhood, she shared, “We couldn’t afford school fees, so how could we afford a dance teacher? I was the eldest of four siblings. I wasn’t forced into anything—I chose to work because I wanted to help my family and change things.”

While “Rambha Ho” remains her most celebrated number today, Kalpana also enjoyed immense success with chart-toppers like “Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo” and “Hari Om Hari”. Interestingly, “Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo” came her way through a special request from Dev Anand. “I didn’t even know these people back then. Everything happened so suddenly, and within a month, my life changed completely,” she recalled.

‘Stopped receiving work calls after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

Speaking on the same podcast, Kalpana shared: “When people are casting for certain kinds of roles, I would like them—once in a while—to consider me. I am open to work; I have never said I don’t want to. All I have ever asked for are roles that are age-appropriate. At this stage of my life, I don’t think I would look right wearing shorts—it would look forced and even funny.”

She added: “I don’t need a big role. Even a one-minute part, if it suits my age, why would I say no? Yet, without ever reaching out to me, people have jumped to their own conclusions and assumed that I don’t want to work. My question is—how did you arrive at that conclusion? I never said so. After Hum Saath Saath Hain, most of the work that came my way felt like a compromise. In many ways, it felt like life coming full circle—Manokamana was a Rajshri film, and Hum Saath Saath Hain was also a Rajshri film. I never imagined that the latter would become my quiet farewell to the industry. Ever since, I have been waiting—for a new role, for one elusive phone call.”