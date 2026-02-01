Kalpana Iyer hopes viral ‘Rambha Ho’ video sparks acting offers: ‘I have missed my industry; stopped receiving work after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

Kalpana Iyer first danced to the song in the 1981 film Armaan. Decades later, its use in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar revived it for a new generation, with Kalpana’s viral wedding dance giving the track a second life.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Kalpana IyerKalpana Iyer asks for work. (Photo: Kalpana Iyer/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after Kalpana Iyer’s performance on “Rambha Ho” went viral, the veteran actress has finally responded to the overwhelming love and appreciation for her impromptu moment. While she first appeared in the iconic song over four decades ago in the 1981 film Armaan, her spontaneous performance at a wedding celebration recently set the internet abuzz. The renewed popularity of “Rambha Ho” also stems from its use in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar.

Kalpana Iyer feels overwhelmed after “Rambha Ho” goes viral after 4 decades

Speaking to India Today, Kalpana expressed her surprise and gratitude. “I was at my friend’s son’s wedding—he is like my own child. The dance was completely impromptu, and I casually shared it on social media. Within hours, it was everywhere. I am so surprised and deeply grateful for all the love. I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.

Having stepped away from films in the late 1990s, Kalpana revealed that this was her first interview in years. “And for a song that I did more than 40 years ago to receive this kind of response—it makes it all the more special,” she added.

Recalling how the viral moment unfolded, the actress shared, “I was walking towards the stage and the dance just happened. Nothing was prepared. You can see I am wearing a saree—it was a wedding, and I was there to enjoy it with my family. When they requested me, how could I say no? I did it with love, and look where it has landed.”

Kalpana Iyer thanks Aditya Dhar for reviving “Rambha Ho”

Although her dance went viral nearly two months after Dhurandhar was released, Kalpana Iyer said she was aware that the song had begun trending following the film’s arrival. However, she is yet to watch it. “So many people told me about it. Several friends who watched Dhurandhar immediately sent me clips saying, ‘Your song is playing and we’re remembering you.’ It made me emotional and extremely grateful,” she said.

ALSO READ | Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, probe launched

Thanking director Aditya Dhar, Kalpana added, “How can I not be grateful to him? If a film revives a song in such a way that the younger generation is humming it, for me it’s nothing short of divine. At 70, to see my song go viral again—who could have imagined that? It’s fabulous.”

Story continues below this ad

Kalpana Iyer hopes her viral dance brings her work

The actor also used the moment to express her desire to return to work. “I hope God turns this around for me. I have missed my industry—the studio, the smell of it, everything. I’ve missed so much. Hopefully, this is a new beginning,” she said.

Much like her viral dance, Kalpana Iyear believes her life and career have unfolded through coincidences. Speaking earlier on the Know Time podcast, she had reflected, “Most of what happened in my life was a coincidence—almost as if it was planned. Things just kept happening. I didn’t even know I could dance.”

Recalling her childhood, she shared, “We couldn’t afford school fees, so how could we afford a dance teacher? I was the eldest of four siblings. I wasn’t forced into anything—I chose to work because I wanted to help my family and change things.”

While “Rambha Ho” remains her most celebrated number today, Kalpana also enjoyed immense success with chart-toppers like “Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo” and “Hari Om Hari”. Interestingly, “Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo” came her way through a special request from Dev Anand. “I didn’t even know these people back then. Everything happened so suddenly, and within a month, my life changed completely,” she recalled.

Story continues below this ad

‘Stopped receiving work calls after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

Speaking on the same podcast, Kalpana shared: “When people are casting for certain kinds of roles, I would like them—once in a while—to consider me. I am open to work; I have never said I don’t want to. All I have ever asked for are roles that are age-appropriate. At this stage of my life, I don’t think I would look right wearing shorts—it would look forced and even funny.”

She added: “I don’t need a big role. Even a one-minute part, if it suits my age, why would I say no? Yet, without ever reaching out to me, people have jumped to their own conclusions and assumed that I don’t want to work. My question is—how did you arrive at that conclusion? I never said so. After Hum Saath Saath Hain, most of the work that came my way felt like a compromise. In many ways, it felt like life coming full circle—Manokamana was a Rajshri film, and Hum Saath Saath Hain was also a Rajshri film. I never imagined that the latter would become my quiet farewell to the industry. Ever since, I have been waiting—for a new role, for one elusive phone call.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Border 2 box office collection day 9 updates: Sunny Deol eyes Rs 350 cr mark globally, won't beat Gadar 2 records
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Update
Firing outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, probe launched
Rohit Shetty
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
nirmala sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
nirmala sitharaman
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement