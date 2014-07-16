Kalki Koechlin to turn director

Kalki said that she is looking at directing plays rather than films.

Kalki Koechlin, who made her debut with the 2009 Anurag Kashyap directed Dev D, has come a long way since then.

Known for her rather off beat choice of films, Kalki has carved a niche for herself in the industry. While her last release was the Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalki has four films, Happy Ending, Margarita With a Straw, Jiah O Jiah and Severing Ties in the pipeline. However, the actress will be returning to theatre with an adaptation of Shakespear’s Hamlet.

Though she has her slate filled with films and theatre shows, we hear that Kalki is planning on turning director soon. Expressing her desire to direct, Kalki firmly puts rumours to rest stating that she is looking at directing plays rather than films.

Of late, she has been in the news for her staunch feministic views, while on the film front Kalki has just wrapped up shooting for the rom-com Happy Endings with Saif Ali Khan. But the actress seems rather kicked about her film Jiya O Jiya, a chick flick which will feature her with Richa Chadda.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App