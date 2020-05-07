Follow Us:
Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha campaign against rising domestic violence cases during lockdown

Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Amyra Dastur, Adil Hussain and a few others have raised their voices against the rising cases of domestic violence.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: May 7, 2020 10:33:26 am
richa chadha kalki koechlin campaign Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin have joined the initiative to raise voice against domestic violence.

Actors Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Amyra Dastur, Adil Hussain and a few others have united for an initiative against domestic violence cases that have spiked since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video by Women in Films and Television India has celebrities taking stock of the issues born out of vulnerable mental health. Pulkit Samrat, Mallika Dua among others talk about the importance of dividing household chores between them and their partners, in an attempt to achieve gender equality at home.

We are all facing challenging times during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and our hearts go out to them. WIFT India reached out to a few friends from the film fraternity to share a message and this is what they have to say… Each video was a selfie compiled into one message – we are all in this together. Let's stay strong for everyone. #BASKUCHDINAUR A big shout out to everyone featured in this video – for taking time out from their ghar ka kaam & bartan washing duties so share the love! @kalkikanmani @amyradastur93 @fukravarun @pulkitsamrat @cyrus_sahukar @akkineniamala @rituparnaspeaks @alifazal9 @akshay0beroi @angadbedi @_adilhussain @abhishekjawkar @butterflyjigna our @petrina.drozario

“The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience,” Richa Chadha said in a statement.

“Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such a situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available,” she added.

Last month, another group of Indian celebrities including actors, filmmakers and cricketers released a video appealing women to speak up against domestic violence. The video featured Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mithali Raj, Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Vidya Balan and Virat Kohli among others.

