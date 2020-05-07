Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha campaign against rising domestic violence cases during lockdown

Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin have joined the initiative to raise voice against domestic violence. Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin have joined the initiative to raise voice against domestic violence.

Actors Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Amyra Dastur, Adil Hussain and a few others have united for an initiative against domestic violence cases that have spiked since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video by Women in Films and Television India has celebrities taking stock of the issues born out of vulnerable mental health. Pulkit Samrat, Mallika Dua among others talk about the importance of dividing household chores between them and their partners, in an attempt to achieve gender equality at home.

“The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience,” Richa Chadha said in a statement.

“Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such a situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available,” she added.

Last month, another group of Indian celebrities including actors, filmmakers and cricketers released a video appealing women to speak up against domestic violence. The video featured Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mithali Raj, Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Vidya Balan and Virat Kohli among others.

