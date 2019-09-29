Kalki Koechlin reveals she is pregnant: Feel the change in the way I react to things

Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, according to the HT Brunch. The actor is five months into pregnancy and will deliver the baby through water birth.

Kalki also opened about how her impending motherhood is affecting her. She said, “I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person.”

She added, “I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward.”

Kalki Koechlin was formerly married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two had married in 2011, before getting separated in 2013. They finally divorced in 2015.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. She played the role of Batya Abelman.