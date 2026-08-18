‘Kalki Koechlin is not the villain of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ declares Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, and talking about the film in a recent interview, Zoya finally cleared the air on Kalki Koechlin’s character, Natasha, in the film. Natasha was presented as a killjoy of sorts in the film, but in recent years, fans of the film have said that she wasn’t a negative character, as she was quite vocal about what she wanted, and wasn’t wholly wrong when she landed in Spain to check on her fiance Kabir, played by Abhay Deol. Zoya described Natasha as a “clear-headed” woman who was very decisive, but it was Kabir who wasn’t ready to be on the same page as her, which led to their break-up. Zoya also mentioned that no one knows what happened to them after the credits rolled, and left the door ajar on the possibility of the reunion.

‘People find it weird that she landed on the bachelor trip’

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Zoya was asked about treating Natasha “badly” and she said, “You can look at it any whichever way you want. I have guys who tell me that your women are always clear about what they want and the men are always confused, which is kind of true.” Comparing her to Katrina Kaif’s Laila, Zoya said that both these women are very clear about what they want.

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“Natasha wants to get married, she wants to have a life, she doesn’t want to work, she wants to do these things, but those things are freaking him out. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. He is getting freaked out. He doesn’t know if he is ready for it and it doesn’t pan out,” she said and then added, “And, no one lands at a bachelor trip. So I guess that part, they find that weird. I don’t. I find her extremely charming and extremely cute.”

‘Natasha is not the villain’

When asked if she saw Kalki’s Natasha as the vamp, Zoya said, “Not at all.” She then reminded the audience that Natasha is a part of the group’s life, which is why she is present at Laila (Katrina) and Arjun’s (Hrithik Roshan) wedding. “If she was the villain, she wouldn’t be there at the end. She is there at the end because they did like her. She is a part of the gang. But it just didn’t work out and the timing wasn’t right, and who knows what happens with them later,” she said.

Kalki Koechlin’s character appears in the closing credits song on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Kalki Koechlin’s character appears in the closing credits song on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Drawing comparisons between Natasha and Dil Chahta Hai’s Subodh, Zoya said that they are both “particular in their own way,” which might not have aligned with their then-partners. “She is very clear-headed. She is cool about what she wants. It just doesn’t align with him,” she said.

Insisting that she is in Natasha’s corner, Zoya added, “I love Natasha. I find her charming. She is beautiful, she is gorgeous, she is an aesthete, she is talented. She just wants certain things out of her life that don’t align with Kabir and obviously some things go off for a break-up to happen.”

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About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In the film, Natasha assumes that Kabir is asking her to marry her after he shows her a ring that he bought for his mother. He also finds it odd that Natasha is willing to quit her job after they get married. Even her declaration that he wouldn’t be able to go on a boys’ trip after they get married rings alarm bells in his head. She, however, is very transparent about how she sees her life as a married woman, and finds it odd when she learns that Laila and Nuria have become a part of the boys’ trip, as they have just run into the boys in Spain.

In the same conversation, Zoya also said that they are working on a sequel. “We are on it,” she said, and added, “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t. If we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.”

The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Deepti Naval and Naseeruddin Shah.