Kalki Koechlin reveals heartbreak caused months of insomnia: ‘I’d wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning’

Kalki Koechlin recently revealed a health issue she battled for months at stretch in the past — Insomnia fuelled by heartbreak. The actor, without naming the partner, remarked that the end of that relationship caused her insomnia for months, allowing her to realize how closely the mind and the body are connected.

“I did have a series of months of insomnia from heartbreak, and it really made me realise how psychological it all is,” confessed Kalki. “I just could not sleep, I would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and end up playing the guitar or doing something to occupy myself, because there was no way of going back to sleep,” she added.

That also ended up adversely affecting Kalki’s work life. “On the days I had to work, I remember feeling like I didn’t know if I was in a dream state or awake. I was really confused, wondering, ‘Is this really happening, or am I still asleep?’ It went on like that for about four months,” Kalki said on the All About Her podcast.

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While Kalki Koechlin didn’t mention the partner she had just split up with back then, her most public relationship so far has been with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two met on the sets of Kashyap’s 2009 cult romantic drama Dev.D, in which Kalki played the supporting role of Chanda. She also headlined his 2010 thriller That Girl In Yellow Boots.

Kalki tied the knot with Anurag in 2011. In 2013, however, the couple issued a joint statement about their separation before applying for divorce two years later. Kalki admitted in an interview last year that growing up in a broken home has also jeopardized her romantic relationships.

“My parents divorced when I was 13, and it was really bad. They were really nasty to each other and it was like cold and mean growing up between them. That was very tough. Maybe that’s why I’m divorced,” the actor told Zoom. “I have witnessed as a child my parents separating and hating each other. A part of you loses the faith to walk through the worst,” she added.

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Kalki also confessed that it was difficult for her and Anurag to stay in touch after their divorce because it was “hurtful” to see each other with someone else. “It does take a few years. We didn’t get to it immediately and distance helped. Now we are in a good place and we are able to catch up once in a while,” she said.

Kalki Koechlin was last seen with Anurag Kashyap at his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding last year.

Disclaimer: This content shares personal experiences regarding insomnia and emotional distress, which are provided for educational and informational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment; always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider for any psychological or physical health concerns.