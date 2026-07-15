Kalki Koechlin calls her ZNMD character ‘problematic, flawed’: ‘She is a snob but funny’

Fifteen years ago, Zoya Akhtar sent three friends on a life-changing journey across Spain in the critically acclaimed and widely loved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. While the film primarily explored the lives of three men navigating adulthood, played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, its female characters were equally layered and memorable. Among them was Kalki Koechlin’s Natasha, a character defined by her jealousy, possessiveness and need for control, making her one of the film’s most talked-about personalities.

‘Natasha is a problematic character’

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara celebrates its 15th anniversary today, Kalki reflected on Natasha in a conversation with Variety India. Often described by audiences as a “red flag,” the actor said she still believes Natasha was a deeply flawed character, while also acknowledging the strength she possessed. “Natasha is a problematic character. I don’t think she’s an angel. She does have issues of jealousy, control and possessiveness. However, she also knows what she wants and states it. She knows how to put her foot down. She knows how to stand up for herself. She does not want to be in a relationship that makes her unhappy. She is a strong woman in that sense.”