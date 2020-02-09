Kalki Koechlin blessed with a baby girl

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are now parents to a baby girl. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram) Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are now parents to a baby girl. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

Actor Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli classical pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become proud parents to a baby girl. As per a Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani, the two welcomed the child on February 7.

This is Kalki’s first born. The actor, who was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, opened up about her pregnancy last year. She also spoke about having a baby out of wedlock on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want, which airs on ISHQ 104.8 FM.

Ever since she broke the news, Kalki has been flaunting her baby bump and updating her fans about how she felt during the different phases of her pregnancy. A week ago, she posted a couple of her pictures and wrote a long note.

“But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it is inside me and I cannot escape it, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind shuts down, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is inward and I alone feel the heat. I feel small, very small, from the sheer mystery and unfamiliarity of the grand workings taking over inside me. And so, eventually, I’m reduced to baby steps, forced to listen and respond, to note down and break years of habit in this moment. Today the cycle will not repeat. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to grow into another being – another me, but more conscious, more careful . I feel as if this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stalling my capacity to create, or to think for myself, and eating into my daily routine, is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter to my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow more rapidly than I have in all my years. So perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. So I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that’s all I can get right sometimes,” she mentioned in the post.

Kalki, 35, had earlier revealed that she will be opting for water birth method for delivery. She also disclosed that she plans to give the baby a gender neutral name.

On the work front, Kalki marked her Tamil debut with a special song “Kaalam” in H Vinoth’s Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith in the lead role. The film, which was released in 2019, was a remake of the 2016 film Pink.

