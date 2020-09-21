Kalki Kanmani to Anurag Kashyap: You have defended the integrity of women in your professional and personal life

Kalki Kanmani has come out in support of her former partner Anurag Kashyap. (Photo: Instagram/kalkikanmani, anuragkashyap)

Actor Kalki Kanmani on Monday shared a lengthy statement of support for former partner Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh.

Urging the filmmaker to stay strong and maintain his dignity in the ‘virtual bloodbath,’ Kalki wrote, “Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it. In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal. You have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual bloodbath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking. And I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex wife.”

Apart from Kalki, a host of celebrities have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra, Roshan Mathew, Hansal Mehta among others have defended the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has demanded that the filmmaker be arrested.

The controversy started when actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday tweeted that Anurag Kashyap “forced himself” on her. Kashyap has denied the allegations and sought legal remedies. His lawyer has termed Ghosh’s claims as “malicious and dishonest.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd