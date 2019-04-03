Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play star-crossed lovers

The trailer of Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, is out and it continues to maintain the same tone that was established in the teaser.

Advertising

From what we can gather, Kalank revolves around Roop (Alia Bhatt) and Zafar (Varun Dhawan). The two come from different worlds and those worlds collide at the brink of independence.

Watch the trailer of Kalank here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters are shown to be married but their world isn’t as peaceful as they would like. Madhuri Dixit plays the woman who will probably deliver ‘shayrana’ lines throughout the course of the film championing true love. Sanjay Dutt plays a ‘zamindar’-like figure who is fighting to keep his family together. Kunal Kemmu also plays a pivotal role in Kalank.

Through the course of the trailer, we see many shots of hundreds of people dancing on lavish sets. The film certainly has the hangover of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali costume drama but it is yet to be seen how this inspiration translates on screen.

Also Read | Kalank movie trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Overall, Kalank is a film with quite a lot of characters and it looks like they will all have a pivotal part in taking the story forward.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank releases on April 17.