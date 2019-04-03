Kalank movie trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Alia-Varun film promises to be a heart-wrenching costume drama

The much-awaited trailer of Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, is out. The makers released the teaser of the film a few weeks ago and have since released videos of the film’s songs, “Ghar More Pardesiya”, “First Class” and the film’s title track.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, who has earlier helmed 2 States, Kalank is set in the 1940s and from what the audience can gauge from the videos released so far, the film’s plot revolves around forbidden love.

With Kalank, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt will be reuniting on the silver screen after 1997’s Mahaanta. The two have worked in popular films like Saajan, Thanedaar and Khalnayak among others. The much-loved duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also reunite after successful films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two also made their film debut together with Student of the Year.

Madhuri Dixit plays Bahaar Begum in the film and the role was initially supposed to be played by Sridevi. After her untimely demise in February 2018, Madhuri Dixit stepped in.

Kalank has already made waves with regard to its grand sets and its stellar cast. The film releases on April 17.