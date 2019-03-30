Kalank title track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt sing of love and its heartaches

The makers of Kalank released the third song of the epic period drama on Saturday. The title track of the film prominently features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, the number is being touted as the romantic ballad of the year. The song was initially supposed to be released on Friday. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the makers were unable to release the song on the scheduled day.

Watch the Kalank title track here:

In fact, producer Karan Johar had even tweeted an apology which said, “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day…all of us ! Pritam…Amitabh…Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film…song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank.”

While not much has been revealed about the plot of the Karan Johar production venture, fans are looking forward to the release of the movie as it will see the reunion of Alia-Varun and Madhuri-Sanjay. While the former pair has worked in a slew of successful films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania; Sanjay and Madhuri have shared screen space in movies like Saajan and Khalnayak.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank will release on April 17.