Kalank teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar takes a leaf out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s book

Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank’s teaser is out. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit among others, is helmed by Abhishek Varman. Recently, the makers had also shared the character posters of the film which gave the fans a sneak peek into the big-budget drama.

One of the first posters from the film to hit the internet was that of Varun Dhawan’s, who plays the fierce and brave Zafar. “He flirts with life and danger,” Karan had tweeted while sharing the first look. Varun himself had got emotional post the first look release and had taken to social media to share his journey of bringing Zafar alive on the big screen. The actor had earlier shared that after years he has got a character for whom he is “very excited to train for.”

Written by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film has music by Pritam, with reportedly special appearances by Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.