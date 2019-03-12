Kalank teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar takes a leaf out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s bookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kalank-teaser-release-live-updates-alia-bhatt-varun-dhawan-5620731/
Kalank teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar takes a leaf out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s book
Kalank teaser release live updates: Karan Johar's period drama stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the film's teaser.
Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank’s teaser is out. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit among others, is helmed by Abhishek Varman. Recently, the makers had also shared the character posters of the film which gave the fans a sneak peek into the big-budget drama.
One of the first posters from the film to hit the internet was that of Varun Dhawan’s, who plays the fierce and brave Zafar. “He flirts with life and danger,” Karan had tweeted while sharing the first look. Varun himself had got emotional post the first look release and had taken to social media to share his journey of bringing Zafar alive on the big screen. The actor had earlier shared that after years he has got a character for whom he is “very excited to train for.”
Written by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film has music by Pritam, with reportedly special appearances by Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Kalank teaser.
Have you watched the Kalank teaser yet?
The beginning of Kalank
"The story was first discussed after we finished Kal Ho Na Ho. My dad was well-versed with the atmosphere and nature of such films. Papa was a photographer too. So he had clicked pictures for this story. But then papa passed away, and I could never get back to that project. And one day, when I told this story to Abhishek Varman, he was ready to do it. I knew the film was in the right hands. This film is beyond the box office for me as this film is my late father's dream and it is being fulfilled," says Karan Johar.
Karan on bringing Madhuri and Sanjay together
"They are actors. They read the script and said yes for the film, just like other actors," says Karan Johar.
It is a true ensemble film: Alia
"It is a true ensemble film. Every character is important in this film," says Alia Bhatt.
Karan on putting female stars' names first in Kalank's credit slate
"We were brought to this universe by women. I have been brought up by some really strong women. And the women of this film are so great. Their prowess is something else. So we had to put their names first," says Karan Johar.
It is always great to work with old colleagues: Madhuri
"We are working together almost after 20 years. It was great working with Anil Kapoor also. It is always great to work with old colleagues," says Madhuri Dixit.
Sanjay on working with Madhuri
"I was very happy. It was nice to work with her and I look forward to working with her again," says Sanjay Dutt.
Madhuri on replacing Sridevi in Kalank
"I was very sad about her death. I had a very heavy heart when I was approached to do this. To step in her role was difficult as I knew that she was going to do it and I would miss her. But then as an actor, I have to go past it and take it up. I will always miss her terribly," says Madhuri Dixit.
Varun Dhawan heaps praise on Abhishek Varman
"During My Name Is Khan, Abhishek Varman would help me get my life together as he would do everything for me. He would iron my clothes and help me so much because I was not tidy. I was such a terrible AD. Abhishek had my back then, and he has even today,' says Varun Dhawan.
Kalank is so damn special: Varun
"This film is so damn special to me because it is being produced by people who are so close to my heart. Sajid sir is so close to me. I always wanted him to produce my film, even when I was very small," says Varun Dhawan.
Seeing Kalank teaser on screen is surreal: Alia
"This is my 9th film with Dharma. Sharing this stage with all these wonderful actors and human beings, it is a great experience. Abhishek Varman has put in a lot of effort and seeing this teaser on screen is surreal. I am now going to stop talking because my make-up is going to get ruined (with tears)," says Alia Bhatt.
Aditya Roy Kapur on Kalank
"It has been a pleasure to work with Dharma again. We feel cared for. It was great as Abhishek had a clear vision. I love his clarity of thoughts," says Aditya Roy Kapur.
I am very proud to be a part of Kalank: Sonakshi
"I am very proud to be a part of this beautiful film. This magnum opus by Abhishek Varman. I am standing next to such a stellar cast. Life set hai," says Sonakshi Sinha.
Watch Kalank teaser
I am so proud of Karan: Sanjay Dutt
"I was very close to Karan's father. It is always a pleasure working for Dharma. I am so proud of Karan. It was great working with Varun, Alia and Sonakshi. And great to work with, ma'am Madhuri, after so many years," says Sanjay Dutt.
I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey of Kalank: Madhuri
"It has been wonderful to be a part of this journey. I loved working on this film. Abhishek is such a good director. It is difficult to please him. He just knows what he wants. I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey of Kalank," says Madhuri Dixit.
Karan Johar is proud of Kalank cast
"I am very proud of our stupendous stellar cast. We have had our share of jokes and great experiences," says Karan Johar.
Karan Johar on Kalank director Abhishek Varman
"Abhishek Varman is our boy. This is his second feature film. He was involved in My Name is Khan. He is a great friend," says Karan Johar.
Kalank teaser: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Komal says, "The teaser looks very rich. The characters look impressive too. However, the computer graphics look very unreal. We will have to wait and watch how it is in the film. The sets are looking great. The production value is a winner. It looks like the makers want us to see how grand a film can be, and how beautiful the characters can look."
'Kalank is Dharma's most expensive film'
"Kalank is Dharma's first period film, and it is so special. It is Dharma's most expensive film," says Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
Karan Johar heaps praise on Sajid Nadiadwala
"I thank Sajid Nadiadwala who is the king of mainstream cinema. I am thankful that we have collaborated on Kalank Collaborations are the future of the Hindi film cinema," says Karan Johar.
Kalank is a labour of our love: Karan Johar
"It is a big day for us. It is very special. Kalank was born in the fabric of our company a decade and a half ago, but I am happy it has finally happened. I am happy with the story written by Shibani Bathija. It is a labour of our love. Abhishek Verman has taken this ahead, and has made this film possible," says Karan Johar.
Apart from the young and vibrant lot of Varun, Alia, Sonakshi and Aditya; Kalank also marks the comeback of Khalnayak and Saajan pair Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier, the late Sridevi was supposed to essay the role of Bahaar Begum. However, after her untimely death, the role was offered to Madhuri.
In an interview to Mid-day, Madhuri had said, “I don’t want to let her (Sridevi) down."
A lavish period movie, Kalank is set in the 1940s. It also happens to be the last movie that Karan's father and filmmaker Yash Johar had worked on. Not too long ago, the first still from the movie was shared by Karan Johar with a moving Instagram post about Kalank's genesis.
“A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid,” K Jo had written in the post.
