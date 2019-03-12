Kalank teaser: It’s all about magnificent sets and resplendent costumes

The teaser of Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank is out. Set in 1945, the period drama boasts of an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt (Noor), Varun Dhawan (Zafar), Madhuri Dixit (Bahaar Begum), Sanjay Dutt (Balraj Chaudhry), Aditya Roy Kapur (Dev Chaudhry) and Sonakshi Sinha (Satya Chaudhry).

Advertising

The opulent sets, resplendent costumes, stunning dance sequences, unique characters and top-notch action sequences are the takeaways from the two-minute teaser of Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank. The official description of the video reads, “Set in 1945, in Pre-Independence India, Kalank is a tale of eternal love.”

Watch Kalank teaser here

In the teaser, Dhawan’s Zafar is heard saying, “Some relationships are like debts which need to be paid off,” and Alia’s Noor says, “There’s nobody more damaged than a person who takes other’s failure as his or her’s achievement.” Though the teaser doesn’t give anything about the plot of the film, presumably, it deals with turbulent human relationships.

Before the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced Bollywood buffs to the world of Kalank by releasing the character posters. While the royal and elegant look of the Women of Kalank caught everyone’s eyes on social media, the Men of Kalank also garnered appreciation from all.

At the teaser launch of his film, KJo said, “Kalank was born in the fabric of our company a decade and a half ago, but I am happy it has finally happened. I am happy with the story written by Shibani Bathija. It is a labour of our love. Abhishek Verman has taken this ahead, and has made this film possible.”

Also read | Kalank teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar takes a leaf out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s book

Apart from bringing back the iconic onscreen pair of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after a gap of 25 years, it also marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Advertising

See photos from the teaser of Kalank

Kalank is slated to release on April 17, 2019.