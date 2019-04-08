Kalank: Karan Johar dedicates Madhuri Dixit’s “Tabah Ho Gaye” song to all her fans

The makers of Kalank are all set to enthrall the audience with the film’s next song featuring Madhuri Dixit. Producer Karan Johar shared a still from the song titled “Tabah Ho Gaye” on Monday morning.

Karan expressed how he is honoured to have worked with Madhuri Dixit. The filmmaker also dedicated the song to all Madhuri fans. “It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ….her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can’t wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide …me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys….day after the 9th of April the song will be yours! ❤️❤️” Karan wrote alongside the image.

Soon, Alia Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, “One of my favourite songs from the #Kalank album…for obvious reasons!!! Tabah Ho Gaye is out soon♥️♥️♥️”

“Tabah Ho Gaye” will mark the third song from the Abhishek Varman directorial. It will release on April 9.

Ahead of the film’s release, Varun Dhawan introduced us to the world of Kalank through a 3 minute and 49 seconds clip on Sunday evening. The video gave details on the lavish production of the epic love story, which is set in pre-independence India.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Kalank will release on April 17.