Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye: Madhuri Dixit’s solo track is ‘very emotional’

The latest song from Kalank titled “Tabaah Ho Gaye” will be released in a few hours. Picturised on Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit, it has been choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza. Singer Shreya Ghoshal has given her voice to this Pritam composition.

Advertising

Giving details about the song, Madhuri told IANS, “The song comes at a very poignant time in the narration when the backstories of each character are unfolding. The song is a quite defining moment in the story.” She also described the song as “very emotional, poised and nicely choreographed.”

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan’s association dates back to hit numbers like “Ek Do Teen”, “Choli Ke Peeche”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” and “Maar Daala.” It was these songs which established Madhuri’s position in the Hindi film industry as an ace dancer.

Talking about her association with Saroj Khan, Madhuri said, “Saroj Ji is one of the choreographers I have collaborated with who goes beyond the surface of lyrics of a song when she choreographs. In cinema, we tend to create steps keeping the camera angle in mind. But Saroj Ji doesn’t limit the dance in physical movements. She finds a spiritual aspect and works on expressions. She knows how to make a woman look graceful and beautiful through a dance.”

Advertising

Earlier, the makers released three other songs, “Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai”, “Ghar More Pardesiya” and “First Class” from the movie and all the tracks were received well by the audience.

Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled to release on April 17.