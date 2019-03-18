Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya: The Alia Bhatt-Madhuri Dixit number is spellbinding

The makers of Kalank on Monday released the film’s first song, “Ghar More Pardesiya”. The Pritam composition is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade.

Set against the backdrop of a Ramayana play, “Ghar More Pardesiya” expresses a woman’s longing for her lover.

Talking about the song, composer Pritam said, “I rarely get to do this kind of stuff. Also the young audience today, they don’t get to hear Bollywood songs which are raag based. So I hope this song works and promotes more classical music among the youth.”

He added, “I haven’t done period films before. So Kalank being the first one is making me extremely nervous.”

Watch | Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya

It isn’t unknown that Madhuri Dixit is an exponent of classical dance. However, in “Ghar More Pardesiya”, it is Alia Bhatt who impresses us with her perfect Kathak steps.

The opulent song takes us from a market place set-up to a dance school run by Madhuri’s Bahaar Begum. While Madhuri is a picture of beauty and grace, Alia is flawless in the song choreographed by Remo D’Souza. From her fluid movements to her near perfect footwork and expression, she owns every bit of the frame.

For “Ghar More Pardesiya”, Alia Bhatt took training under Pandit Birju Maharaj, and this is the first time she is doing a true-blue classical number.

Kalank will hit screens on April 17.