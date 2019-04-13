Kalank song Aira Gaira: Kriti Sanon features in this stunningly shot dance number

A new song from the star-studded period drama Kalank is out. Titled “Aira Gaira”, the song is the fifth track from the film and prominently features Kriti Sanon. It also has Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Crooned by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi, “Aira Gaira” features quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Remo D’Souza, meanwhile, has choreographed the moves.

The song is stunningly shot with lot of attention to details. The costumes and the set are brought to life with a rich colour palette that does not seem overdone.

Kalank is a really lavish-looking film featuring a star-studded cast. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It is being touted as a tale of eternal love.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions in association with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios is bankrolling the film, has stated before that Kalank is a special project for him.

Karan has also said that the project was conceptualised by him and his father Yash Johar about fifteen years ago.

At the film’s trailer launch, he told reporters, “It is a big day for us. It is very special. Kalank was born a decade and a half ago, but I am happy it has finally happened. I am happy with the story written by Shibani Bathija. It is a labour of our love. Abhishek Varman (director) has taken this ahead, and has made this film possible.”

With Kalank, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt will be reuniting on the silver screen after 1997’s Mahaanta.

Kalank releases on April 17.