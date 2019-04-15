Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan attend special screening of Kalank

Toggle Menu
A special screening of Kalank was held by producer Karan Johar in Mumbai on Sunday night. The premiere was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra among others.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit at the screening held in Mumbai (Source: Varinder Chawla).

Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank is all to set to hit the screens on April 17. Ahead of the release, Karan held a special screening of the period drama in Mumbai.

The screening, which was held on Sunday night, was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu and Manish Malhotra among others.

While the story of the Abhishek Varman directorial is still under wraps, the movie boasts of magnificent sets, comparable to the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies. Kalank also marks the coming together of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt, who have earlier worked together in Saajan and Khalnayak.

Here are the photos from Kalank’s special screening:

Shweta Bachchan at the Kalank screening (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked graceful as ever (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose for the shutterbugs (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Karan Johar arrives for the screeening (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala with wife (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur flash a smile for the camera (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Manish Malhotra also marked his presence (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Kunal Kemmu spotted at the Kalank screening (Source: Varinder Chawla).

Despite multiple stars, Kalank seems to primarily revolve around the star-crossed lovers played by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Alia and Varun share a great chemistry and have previously collaborated on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year.

Speaking about her experience on the movie sets, Alia had earlier told Mid-day, “Varun (Dhawan) makes me feel comfortable at work and that’s essential because this is a difficult film. There is moral support when work gets overwhelming. I was shooting Brahmastra and Kalank simultaneously, some days were just impossible to get by.”

Kalank has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

