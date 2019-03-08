Kalank poster: Sonakshi Sinha’s Satya ‘holds the family together’

Toggle Menu
Kalank poster: Sonakshi Sinha plays Satya Chaudhary in Abhishek Varman's Kalank. Scheduled to release in April, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Satya is an “ocean of love” in Kalank.

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, will be seen playing Satya Chaudhary in Kalank. The actor’s first look poster from the period drama has been released and has a hint of timeless charm to it.

Describing her character, one of the film’s producer Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “She is pure, elegant and filled with love. Here’s Satya!” Madhuri Dixit described Satya as, “The one who is an ocean of love.” Alia Bhatt called her “the one who holds the family together.”

Sonakshi Sinha plays Satya Chaudhary in Kalank.

Sonakshi had earlier expressed how proud she is to be a part of this Abhishek Varman directorial. After wrapping up the film, she tweeted, “Its a wrap for me on #Kalank… a project i am proud to be a part of! Cant wait for you all to see it ❤️ #ontopoftheworld.”

In Kalank, Sonakshi will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt, whose character posters were unveiled on Thursday, Apart from her, the other leading ladies of the film include Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit. Not just an ensemble cast, the film has the three biggest production houses of Bollywood, Karan’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, associated with it.

After the period drama, Sonakshi has two other projects in hand. She will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and also in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

Also Read | Kalank character poster: Alia Bhatt looks resplendent as Roop

Set in the bygone era of the forties, Kalank will be out in April this year.

