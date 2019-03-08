Kalank character poster: Madhuri Dixit’s Bahaar Begum slays with her expression

Pulling off the biggest casting coup, Karan Johar has managed to bring back the hit onscreen couple of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, in his upcoming period drama Kalank. While Sanjay’s look as Balraj Chaudhry has got a thumbs up from everyone, Madhuri looks no less impressive in her ‘nawaabi’ avatar in her first character poster. Like always, it is her expression which says a lot about her character of Bahaar Begum.

Advertising

For KJo, she is the ” true ‘Begum’ of hearts, Bahaar!” and for Alia Bhatt, she is “the ethereal and enigmatic enchantress.” Sharing the poster, the Dhak-Dhak girl tweeted, “It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Here’s Bahaar Begum!”

Looking at the poster, you will be reminded of her character Begum Para in Abhishek Chaubey directorial Dedh Ishqiya, where she stole hearts with her style and beauty.

Kalank, a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love, is set in the 1940s and is KJo’s dream project which was conceptualised by his late father and filmmaker Yash Johar. Before unveiling the first character poster of the film, Karan penned an emotional note in which described the story behind the making of Kalank.

He wrote, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid….the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on…..TOMORROW the journey begins…..am excited …anxious and emotional about this one…I do hope you join us on our path to undying love…..#KALANK.”

Advertising

Helmed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman, Kalank is backed by talents like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is slated to release in April this year.