Kalank character poster: Alia Bhatt looks resplendent as Roop

On International Women’s Day, team Kalank unveiled the first character poster of Alia Bhatt. She plays Roop in the period drama. In her first look, the young actor oozes elegance and looks nothing less than a queen. Her costume hints at the grandeur of Karan Johar’s dream project.

Advertising

Describing her role, KJo tweeted, “To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop! @aliaa08 #WomenOfKalank #Kalank.” Alia too wrote about playing Roop. “A character unlike any other I’ve played! Presenting Roop! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the makers released the character posters of Men of Kalank including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

The look of the three actors was lauded and their fans expressed excitement for the period drama on social media.

Kalank is directed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman. Talking about working on the project, Alia recently said at an event, “Kalank is an unbelievable journey. It is an honour to be a part of such a great cast. The film’s director Abhishek Varman is a very dear friend, and we all have put in a lot of hard work for this one.”

While announcing the film, Karan Johar revealed that Kalank is his dream project. It was conceptualised by his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago.

Talking about it, Karan had said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Advertising

Kalank is slated to hit theaters in April this year. It brings back Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt back on the silver screen after a long time.