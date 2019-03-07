Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dev has an ‘uncorrupted mind’

After presenting Varun Dhawan’s Zafar on Thursday morning, Karan Johar took to Twitter to present another character from the film and this time it is Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dev Chaudhary.

Karan Johar described Dev as “a virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind.” Kapur’s co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan described his character on Twitter as they wrote, “He defines the nobility of his era! Here’s Dev!” Sonakshi Sinha introduced him by sharing, “Meet the man who redefines compassion…”

Aditya Roy Kapur stars in the Abhishek Varman directorial alongside Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Wednesday as he shared a still from the film and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside it. “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid….the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK!” He further wrote, “Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on…..TOMORROW the journey begins…..am excited …anxious and emotional about this one…I do hope you join us on our path to undying love…..#KALANK”

Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s. Abhishek Vaman, who has written the screenplay and is directing the film, has previously helmed Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor film 2 States.

While the three male characters will be introduced today, the female characters will be introduced on March 8.

Kalank is scheduled to release in April.