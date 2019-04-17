Kalank movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

After days of promotions, Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank has finally released in theaters. The Karan Johar production venture is one of the most anticipated releases of recent times. And not without reason. After all the multi-starrer boasts of a cast that includes some of the biggest names of Bollywood.

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing pivotal roles in the period drama. While we know nothing of the plot yet, the film seems to revolve around the story of star-crossed lovers, played by Alia and Varun. Interestingly, Alia and Varun have previously worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-day, Alia had revealed that working alongside Varun had been a blessing in the film. “Varun makes me feel comfortable at work and that’s essential because this is a difficult film. There is moral support when work gets overwhelming. I was shooting Brahmastra and Kalank simultaneously, and some days were just impossible to get by. It’s not easy to live up to Abhishek’s vision. Roop, my character, is a millennial living in the 40s. Her thought process may be evolved, but she is always graceful in her demeanour. We deliberately kept Roop imperfect. I like that because as an actor it’s a challenge to bring out the vulnerabilities of a character. Being perfect all the time is boring and a burden. The climax of the film was draining,” the actor said.