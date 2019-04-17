Kalank movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

After days of promotions, Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank has finally released in theaters. The Karan Johar production venture is one of the most anticipated releases of recent times. And not without reason. After all the multi-starrer boasts of a cast that includes some of the biggest names of Bollywood.
Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing pivotal roles in the period drama. While we know nothing of the plot yet, the film seems to revolve around the story of star-crossed lovers, played by Alia and Varun. Interestingly, Alia and Varun have previously worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year.
Earlier, in an interview with Mid-day, Alia had revealed that working alongside Varun had been a blessing in the film. “Varun makes me feel comfortable at work and that’s essential because this is a difficult film. There is moral support when work gets overwhelming. I was shooting Brahmastra and Kalank simultaneously, and some days were just impossible to get by. It’s not easy to live up to Abhishek’s vision. Roop, my character, is a millennial living in the 40s. Her thought process may be evolved, but she is always graceful in her demeanour. We deliberately kept Roop imperfect. I like that because as an actor it’s a challenge to bring out the vulnerabilities of a character. Being perfect all the time is boring and a burden. The climax of the film was draining,” the actor said.
'Kalank is a must watch'
Celebrity hair-dresser Aalim Hakim is blown away by Kalank. He took to his Facebook account and wrote, "Saw #Kalank .. It’s beautiful & very cinematic.. Loved each n every performance in the film Varun Dhawan is mind blowing as always Aditya Roy Kapur has shocked with his powerful performance Sanjay Dutt is intense Alia Bhatt is brilliant as always Sonakshi Sinha is superb Kunal Khemu is very good and Mudhuri Dixit is such a treat to watch. Kalank is very beautifully executed film with a grt story .. Binod Pradhan’s Cinematography is wow.. Abhishek Varman’s direction is brilliant. Kalank is a beautiful canvas ..... A must watch"
Hiten Tejwani on Varun Dhawan in Kalank
Actor Hiten Tejwani, who has a special appearance in Karan Johar's epic drama Kalank, is all praise for Varun Dhawan. The actor took to Twitter and mentioned, "He’s gonna blow your mind with his power packed performance ..Superb my friend ..u r too good as Zafar...Don’t miss it guys ..Tomorrow #kalank"
'Alia Bhatt is divine'
Milap Zaveri tweeted, "#Kalank is an epic SAGA directed like an auteur by @abhivarman His vision is HUGE! @Varun_dvn is EXTRAORDINARY! Ekdum FIRST CLASS! @aliaa08 is DIVINE! Aditya is BRILLIANT! @sonakshisinha wins and breaks your heart! Bravo @karanjohar Sajid bhai @FoxStarIndia What DILDAAR producers. Twitter doesn’t allow enough characters so a separate tweet for @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @WardaNadiadwala Sajid bhai @FoxStarIndia for #Kalank To support the vision of a director the way they have is BRILLIANT! 👏👏👏👏👏"
'Kalank is a visual treat'
Shashank Khaitan shared on Twitter, "#Kalank is a visual treat ... Its beautiful and Cinematic... its a fantastical world with a real heart... #AbhishekVerman super job Abhi... #AdityaRoyKapur is superb in the film ...@sonakshisinha is so good in a lovely cameo... @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies. #kalank @MadhuriDixit is class personified... no one has ADA like her @duttsanjay his eyes brooding intensity like none other... @kunalkemmu is so good in his portrayal of a complex character. #Kalank @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn are superb... their eyes speak a thousand words. Their chemistry is electric. Be it Love or Loss, they turn everything into MAGIC ...@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies"
'Loved every character of this classic romance'
Neha Dhupia posted on Twitter, "#kalank ..Loved every character of this classic romance @MadhuriDixit so graceful #SanjayDutt so powerful,Adi n @sonakshisinha so gorgeous @kunalkemmu so impactful n the ones I could nt take my eyes off @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn .Congrats Abhi @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 u ve a winner!"