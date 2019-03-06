Karan Johar shares first look of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Kalank

Producer Karan Johar on Wednesday took to social media to share the first look of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan from upcoming period drama Kalank.

Sharing this first still from Kalank, Karan wrote, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid.”

The filmmaker added, “The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven, nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on…..TOMORROW the journey begins…..am excited …anxious and emotional about this one…I do hope you join us on our path to undying love…..#KALANK.”

Kalank will be helmed by Abhishek Verman. Besides Alia and Varun, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Hahaha…I’ve learnt from the best 😄 https://t.co/mieU8T13zw — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 6, 2019

Sorry??? How come I don't about this!!!?? We have a team which is all set with a plan!!!! https://t.co/4j4P5prTuZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kalank co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had a fun Twitter interaction. Varun first tweeted, “Breaking- Alia Bhatt to handle Kalank marketing,” to which the Gully Boy actor replied, “Hahaha…I’ve learnt from the best.” Karan too chipped in saying, “Sorry??? How come I don’t about this!!!?? We have a team which is all set with a plan!!!!”