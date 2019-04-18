Kalank leaked online by Tamilrockers

Looks like there is no stopping piracy site Tamilrockers. After releasing a slew of highly-anticipated south Indian and Hollywood films, the website has now leaked the latest Bollywood release Kalank.

Even after measures to control illegal downloading and piracy, the site does not seem threatened by anything. In fact, after it uploaded the Rajinikanth blockbuster 2.0, the makers of the film had moved the court in order to put a stop to this menace.

However, nothing seems to deter Tamilrockers. In recent times, it has been paying special attention to international films and shows. As it not only leaked the antihero flick Hellboy and horror film Pet Sematary, but also proceeded to upload the first episode of HBO’s wildly popular series Game of Thrones Season 8.

But with the Kalank upload, Tamilrockers have yet again proved that their only goal is to create further chaos with piracy.

Kalank, which has been helmed by Abhishek Varman, features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Kalank, opened on April 17, to mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The promise Kalank holds out is frittered away in its inordinate length, which you start feeling quite soon after it opens. The pace slows so often that you are left admiring the period detailing from the 1944-45-46 years, in the movie’s havelis and ‘bazaars’ and newspaper offices. That and the slack treatment: a film like this should also have the tools to ramp up the drama and be consistent with it.”

She added, “Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the characters all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata’.”