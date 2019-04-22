Kalank box office collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan film is struggling

Things are not looking good for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank. It is uncertain whether it will be able to recover its budget let alone turn a profit. After four days, it has earned Rs 54.40 crore.

For any other film, these figures would sound like a lot, but Kalank has a production budget of Rs 150 crore and needs a much stronger performance to break even.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Kalank’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Kalank is clearly underperforming… Dips on Day 4 [Sat]… Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 54.40 cr. India biz.”

The critical reviews are also not on Kalank’s side and are not helping its cause.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half stars.

Shubhra wrote, “There is enough and more here, plot-wise, for a bunch of films. But finally, despite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s histrionics (the former looking as if he could well belong to that era, and Bhatt staying watchable, if increasingly, exasperatingly familiar), and Dixit’s wondrous dancing abilities (nobody can touch her when it comes to the grace she displays when she is on the floor), Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the cast all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata’.

“That would have been the best thing,” she added.