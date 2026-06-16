Kala Hiran makers issue legal notice to Govind Namdev; demand Rs 50 lakh, public apology

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film allegedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case associated with Salman Khan, continues to deepen. In the latest development, producer Amit Jani has sent a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev after the actor publicly disassociated himself from the project.

Taking to X, Jani claimed that Namdev had been served a legal notice as he sought an apology from the actor within seven days. He also claimed that the actor had been asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house. “Govind Namdev has been issued a legal notice. He must publicly apologise within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house, failing which legal action will be initiated.”

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया

7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

What Govind Namdev said earlier?

Kala Hiran has been under scrutiny since the release of its first poster, as it appeared to be based on Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The makers later released a teaser where the lead character, named Ayaan Khan, looks strikingly similar to Salman. Speaking to Amar Ujala, Govind Namdev said he was shocked when he watched the teaser and realised that the film being promoted was vastly different from the project he had agreed to be part of.

“As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken. I immediately realised that the project was completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made,” he said.

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The actor further claimed that the project had originally been pitched to him under a different title. “I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said. Namdev maintained that his involvement in the film was limited to courtroom sequences and that he believed the narrative would simply recreate proceedings that were already part of the public record.

“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said. Addressing the Bishnoi gang controversy, which has frequently surfaced in discussions surrounding Salman Khan, Namdev clarified that he did not endorse any such association. “I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing. I believed I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well,” he said.

Amit Jani claims Govind Namdev agreed to do the sequel as well

Previously, on June 14, producer Amir Jani took to X and shared a video claiming that Govind Namdev was fully aware of the contents of the film as he had agreed to become a part of it after reading the script. He also shared that the actor shot for the courtroom sequence wherein it was obvious that the film was based on the real life case. He alleged that the cheating claims against the makers are false, and instead accused Namdev of cheating the makers, as contractually, he is bound to not defame the film.

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Amit also claimed that Govind was signed not just for this film, but also for a potential sequel of the film and added that Namdev was only distancing himself from the project to stay in the good books of Salman Khan.

Actor exited Kala Hiran

Notably, Govind Namdev is not the first actor to distance himself from the film. Earlier, actor Sonu Mmishra, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, revealed that he had initially signed Kala Hiran and even shot for a few days before deciding to exit the project. Mmishra was reportedly offered the lead role, a character believed to be inspired by Salman Khan.

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Explaining his decision on the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies, he said: “I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But when a narrative starts getting built, you realize what the intent of the film is. Being a vocational actor for the past 15-16 years, I wouldn’t like to be a part of such a film. No doubt they have a perspective, but if you depict superstar Salman Khan in a negative way, then I’d rather do other projects.”

Salman Khan approaches Delhi High Court

Salman Khan previously moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Kala Hiran. Through his legal team, the actor has argued that the film is based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving him and violates an earlier Delhi High Court order safeguarding his personality rights. A vacation bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notices to producer Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others in the matter. The case is scheduled to be heard on June 19.

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Makers maintain characters are fictional

Interestingly, despite widespread speculation over the film’s similarities to the Salman Khan case, the makers have maintained that the story is fictional. The film’s disclaimer states: “All characters and events in this film are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, places or entities is purely coincidental. Although inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, several elements have been fictionalised for entertainment purposes and have no connection to reality.”