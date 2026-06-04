Kala Hiran producer alleges death threats amid row with Salman Khan, tears up legal notice

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has escalated days after the film found itself at the centre of a legal dispute involving Salman Khan. Producer Amit Jani has now alleged that he has received hundreds of abusive messages and death threats online following reports that the Bollywood star’s legal team issued a notice objecting to the project.

The upcoming film has drawn attention for being based on the blackbuck poaching case linked to Salman and for reportedly exploring the long-running conflict between the actor and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In a video posted on Thursday, Amit Jani claimed that he had received an overwhelming number of threatening messages from individuals he described as Salman Khan’s supporters.

“People keep asking me, the media, friends, what response should be given to the notice from Salman Khan. This notice, what should I reply to it? For the past 36 hours, all his fans from Dharavi to Jogeshwari have sent 1,000 messages, including death threats, saying they’ll cut my head off if I come to Mumbai. So whom should I answer? Should I respond to the thousands of abuses delivered through Salman Khan’s toolkit, to those threats, or should I answer this notice? This is my reply to that notice.”

Jani then tore up the document on camera before making further allegations regarding the messages he claims to have received.

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“Now your threats have arrived, those from the people who gave you your toolkit: your rude fans, the street thugs raised in Dharavi, or the so-called fans living in Dongri and Jogeshwar, and the kind of messages we’re getting from D company saying they’ll finish off your family. You’ve got the reply to that notice. Now we will deal with D company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Jani (@amitjaani_ind)

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Why Kala Hiran has sparked controversy

Kala Hiran first made headlines after its poster was unveiled last month. Produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharata Srinate, the film is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan.

One of the posters released by the makers featured a man holding a gun while wearing a bracelet similar to the one often associated with Salman. The promotional material also announced that the teaser would be released on June 20. The filmmakers have maintained that the project is inspired by real-life events and legal battles.

According to reports, Salman Khan has objected to the project and issued a legal notice seeking to halt the film’s production and promotion.

As reported by India Today, the notice alleges that the film amounts to a “gross violation of personality rights” and seeks the removal of promotional material already released by the makers. It reportedly argues that the blackbuck case remains pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

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Earlier, Amit Jani had also claimed on social media that Salman Khan was attempting to pressure those associated with the film.

“Salman Khan is intimidating people associated with Kala Hiran with a legal notice. The motive of this notice is that people get scared in the face of his stardom and glamour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Jani (@amitjaani_ind)

The blackbuck case and Lawrence Bishnoi angle

The blackbuck poaching case dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan and several others were accused of killing an endangered blackbuck in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against the actor, leading to a legal battle that has continued for decades.

Salman was initially arrested in 1998 and later granted bail. In 2018, a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison before a Sessions Court granted him bail. In 2022, the Rajasthan High Court allowed the transfer petition in the matter.

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The case has remained in the spotlight partly because of threats allegedly issued by Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. In 2024, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, with Mumbai Police claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the incident.

Disclaimer: This report details public, unverified allegations regarding online threats, harassment, and an ongoing celebrity legal dispute. These claims have not been independently verified by this publication. It is intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes.