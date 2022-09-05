Kala Chashma original singer Amar Arshi says didn’t make any money after song went viral: ‘For all the raula…’

The song Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho is now a global hit after TikTok made it viral. The original song was released in 1991, and in 2016 the song was recreated for the Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s film by Baadshah and Neha Kakkar. Although, the original creator Amar Arshi recently revealed that he has not made any monetary gains after the song went viral.

Speaking to Mint, Arshi said, “My son had been telling me it was all over the internet but I didn’t pay heed until two weeks ago when I started getting calls from some friends in the US, England, and Canada.” Recently, Hollywood celebrities Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon shared a viral BTS video from The Tonight Show where the duo is seen grooving on Kala Chashma.

Arshi who is a London-based Punjabi singer, started his journey in 1991 with Kala Chashma. Millions of people across the world have now hopped on the bandwagon and have joined the party. Everyday there is a new celebrity or a new group of people from different nationalities performing the challenge.

The singer then explained that he knew very little about the concept of royalty back then and his compensation for re-recording just touched six figures. He added, “I don’t think most of these people making dance videos to this song know that I sang it. For all the raula (buzz) this song has generated in recent weeks, I haven’t made any monetary gains from it. I can’t understand contracts written in English. I knew little about royalty as a concept back then. Further, I didn’t think the song will become this big.”