Kala Chashma: How a 90s hit written by Punjab police head constable, glammed up by Katrina Kaif, has gone global

What is common between popstar Demi Lovato, popular TV host Jimmy Fallon, a group of dancers dressed in Peppa Pig costumes, a Norwegian dance troupe and the Indian cricket team players? All have recently danced to the chartbuster Kala Chashma, which has found new virality on the internet.

The track from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, is now dominating social media trends, with people across the world grooving to the beats of the Badshah song.

Last week, a viral BTS video from The Tonight Show dropped, which showed Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon featuring in a gag where talk show host walks into the frame but stumbles and falls on the ground. Demi looks at him concerned, but the female musicians around them start strumming their guitars, with Jimmy grooving on the floor as Kala Chashma starts plays in the background.

Since then, more viral videos set to the tune of the song have emerged, from a group dancing in Peppa Pig costumes to African kids grooving to it. Though the version of the song currently enjoying virality is the one by Badshah, the original dates back to the 90s.

Originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, the 1991 hit was sung by Amar Arshi. The song — much before it made its way to the Karan Johar produced film — was already a popular, much-loved track.

Interestingly, the lyrics of the song were penned by Amrik Singh Shera from Punjab, at the age of 15. Much before he became a head constable in the Punjab police in Kapurthala, Amrik Singh wrote the song when he was in ninth standard and approached many singers at the time for release.

“Amar Arshi (singer of the song) then took the song ‘Kala Chashma’ and performed it at a function in England. A company there released the song in England and it became a huge hit. Then, a Chandigarh-based company released the song in Punjab and that is how it became popular here,” Amrik Singh had said.

Reportedly, when he signed the agreement, he got paid Rs 11,000 for the song and wasn’t even aware his song would make it to a feature film. “No one from the film industry called me to Mumbai during the music launch or screening of the film. I just wanted to go there and let everyone know that a person from a small village in Punjab has written the song.”

The track, which has now gone global, also has Amrik paying tribute to his village. “If you listen to Kala Chashma carefully, in the last stanza I have mentioned my village Talwandi Chaudhrian’s name.

Recently on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about filming the song and revealed Katrina Kaif’s mantra to stay in shape during its shoot. “Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar (She was eating ice cubes) during Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice to keep hydrated and lean, but she looked so good,” he added.