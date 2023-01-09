scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Kal Ho Naa Ho child star Jhanak Shukla gets engaged, shares photos of roka ceremony: ‘Finally making it official’

Jhanak Shukla took to social media and shared photos of her roka ceremony. Jhanak's mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram account.

Jhanak ShuklaJhanak Shukla gets engaged to her boyfriend (Photo: Instagram/ Jhanak Shukla)

Actor Jhanak Shukla, who shot to fame as a child star in the television show Karisma Ka Karishma and Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho, is now engaged to her long time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. She took to social media and shared photos of her roka ceremony. Jhanak’s mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram account.

Jhanak captioned her post, “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya.” In the photos, Jhanak and Swapnil stand with their families. In one photo, Jhanak laughs as she and Swapnil hold a bouquet of flowers. Jhanak was dressed in a pink salwaar suit and yellow dupatta, while Swapnil wore a simple kurta.

Also Read |Darsheel Safary plans acting comeback, feels asking Aamir Khan for work will be a ‘shortcut’

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Congratulations, my baby girl.” One fan wrote, “Congratulations , Jhanak! Wishing you all the love and light.” Supriya Shukla’s co-stars also commented, including Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Avika Gor and Mohit Hiranandini.

Supriya Shukla also shared pictures from the roka ceremony and captioned it: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari…. (My home is blessed with a little angel) Family becomes big by god’s grace…(folded hands emoji) as swapnil n his parents are family now… Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings.. Thank you God.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above… Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family… Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu♥.. N swapya (In shows I have seen over the relationships of my daughters, now its the time for Jhanak).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Jhanak had taken a break from showbiz at the age of 15. In an interview to Brut in 2021, she said that if she had continued acting, she would have missed out on a ‘normal’ life. “I was an extrovert because I had a lot of exposure. Now, I’m the opposite. I’m very silent. After a point of time, I was like, ‘Okay, too many people approach me.’ I enjoyed that also. But, sometimes I felt I needed my space. Had I been acting now, I would actually mind, because I like walking on streets. So, that would’ve been very difficult,” she had shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 13:40 IST
Next Story

Varun Gandhi says sugar mills should clear farmers’ dues or face protest

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close