Kal Ho Naa Ho child star Jhanak Shukla gets engaged, shares photos of roka ceremony: ‘Finally making it official’

Actor Jhanak Shukla, who shot to fame as a child star in the television show Karisma Ka Karishma and Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho, is now engaged to her long time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. She took to social media and shared photos of her roka ceremony. Jhanak’s mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram account.

Jhanak captioned her post, “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya.” In the photos, Jhanak and Swapnil stand with their families. In one photo, Jhanak laughs as she and Swapnil hold a bouquet of flowers. Jhanak was dressed in a pink salwaar suit and yellow dupatta, while Swapnil wore a simple kurta.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Congratulations, my baby girl.” One fan wrote, “Congratulations , Jhanak! Wishing you all the love and light.” Supriya Shukla’s co-stars also commented, including Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Avika Gor and Mohit Hiranandini.

Supriya Shukla also shared pictures from the roka ceremony and captioned it: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari…. (My home is blessed with a little angel) Family becomes big by god’s grace…(folded hands emoji) as swapnil n his parents are family now… Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings.. Thank you God.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above… Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family… Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu♥.. N swapya (In shows I have seen over the relationships of my daughters, now its the time for Jhanak).”

Jhanak had taken a break from showbiz at the age of 15. In an interview to Brut in 2021, she said that if she had continued acting, she would have missed out on a ‘normal’ life. “I was an extrovert because I had a lot of exposure. Now, I’m the opposite. I’m very silent. After a point of time, I was like, ‘Okay, too many people approach me.’ I enjoyed that also. But, sometimes I felt I needed my space. Had I been acting now, I would actually mind, because I like walking on streets. So, that would’ve been very difficult,” she had shared.