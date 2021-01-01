Kajol’s Netflix film Tribhanga gets a release date

Netflix on Friday released a teaser of its upcoming film Tribhanga. Along with the video, the streaming giant also announced the release date of the movie, starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The film will premiere on January 15.

Tribhanga director-writer Renuka Shahane took to social media to announce the same. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, “Dear Kajol, Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say, dear Anu, Nayan, Masha? These characters which were only mine for 6 years during which I mothered, nurtured, shaped, sometimes disciplined, sometimes pampered them, then became yours. You made them your own. Gave them your flesh & blood, vulnerability, and strength, tears, and laughter, making them much more than I had imagined. Tribhanga, Tedhi, Medhi, Crazy, the story of Anu, Nayan Masha, will be seen from the 15th of January 2021 on Netflix. Here’s a sneak peek. 2021 has truly begun well. A big thank you to you @kajol @azmitanve @mipalkarofficial the heart, core, and soul of Tribhanga. Love ❤❤❤”

Set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day. Shahane had earlier described the film as a “heartwarming story-line that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives”.

Tribhanga marks the digital debut of Kajol. The film is backed by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai.