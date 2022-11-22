Kajol’s family didn’t want her to pursue a career after marriage with Ajay Devgn: Producer Suneel Darshan says Tanuja broke the news to him

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has worked with the biggest Bollywood stars of the 90s and 2000s, and in a recent interview, recalled how he once came close to collaborating with Kajol. But she had to drop out of the film because of her impending wedding to Ajay Devgn, after which she knew she would be discouraged to ‘pursue her career’.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suneel Darshan said that Kajol was already cast in the film Jaanwar, starring Akshay Kumar, when he was ‘summoned’ by her mother Tanuja and told that Kajol would have to drop out. The role eventually went to Shilpa Shetty.

He said, “Kajol was supposed to do the role that eventually went to Shilpa Shetty in the film Jaanwar. She was locked for it, to be honest, verbally locked. But we got to know later…” He added, ‘One day, Tanuja ji called me to her house and broke the news. She said, ‘You know, she’s getting married, and they don’t want her to pursue a career’. I said no problem, it had been a pleasure, they had been very nice to me.”

Kajol tied the knot with Ajay Devgn in 1999, and for a few years, worked infrequently. She starred in only four films between 2000 and 2008, when she made her comeback with U Me Aur Hum, directed by Ajay. She still works infrequently, but made rare starring appearances in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela and the 2021 film Tribhanga. She will next be seen in the film Salaam Venky. Ajay, on the other hand, remains one of Bollywood’s most prolific and successful stars, and most recently appeared in the hit mystery film Drishyam 2.