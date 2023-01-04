Kajol’s 2022 recap doesn’t feature daughter Nysa and son Yug, but Bobby Deol makes a surprise appearance

Kajol‘s first post of 2023 is a recap of 2022. The actor shared a set of pictures from the year that has passed by on Instagram, and wrote, “First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone.”

In the pictures, Kajol is seen posing with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and husband Ajay Devgn. In one picture she’s seen sharing the frame with Ajay and Bobby Deol, and fans have remembered their film Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997) where Kajol played Isha, and Bobby played Sahil, the two were paired opposite each other along with Manisha Koirala.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol and Bobby Deol celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary in July last year. Kajol played an obsessive lover-turned-serial killer in the movie. She had recently opened up about playing a negative role in Gupt. Talking to PTI, she had said, “It was the shock value of the film, the character and the fact that nobody expected it to come. It was gutsy at that time to do it. It’s the story and role that’s what really got me to do it.”

Kajol, in other pictures, is also seen sharing the frame with her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, her mother-in-law Veena Devgan and sister-in-law Neelam among others. Fans also pointed out how in Kajol’s recap of 2022, her children — son Yug and daughter Nysa — were missing.

While Kajol and Ajay spent time with family as the welcomed the new year, their daughter Nysa was partying with friends Orry, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and others in Dubai. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Revathy’s Salaam Venky, she’s now filming for Disney+ Hotstar’s web-series The Good Wife. Kajol will also be seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.