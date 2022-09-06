scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Kajol visits Lalbaughcha Raja pandal with Revathi, says she’s going ‘Ganpati Bappa mad’

Kajol and Revathi, who have joined hands for the film Salaam Venky, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal together to seek blessings.

kajol, revathi, ganpatiKajol and Revathi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Kajol/Instagram)

Bollywood star Kajol and actor-filmmaker Revathi on Monday visited the famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati pandal. The mandap in the southern part of the city is a crowd puller throughout Ganesh Chaturthi with celebrities also queuing up to take Bappa’s blessings.

Dressed in sarees, the two women rocked their traditional avatars. While Kajol picked a bright yellow saree, and completed her look with golden jewelery, green bangles and gajras in hair, Revathi was dressed in a red-white cotton saree. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is seen walking through the crowd as she says ‘chala, chala’ asking people to move ahead. Social media followers also noticed how Kajol wore a chappal and lauded her for choosing comfort over style.

Kajol, who is known to share witty captions on Instagram, posted pictures of her look saying she’s going ‘Ganpati Mad’. In the photos, she gives some animated, dramatic poses to the camera and then flaunts her big bright smile. She wrote, “Going #ganpatibappa mad!#ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja Come on people gimme a smile.” Fans could not have enough of her photos and dropped comments like “Beautiful”, “cutest” and “you are best maam” on the post.

As readers would remember, Kajol and Revathi are working together on Salaam Venky. The film, announced last year, also stars Ahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. Aamir Khan is also said to be making a cameo in the Revathi directorial.

