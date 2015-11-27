Kajol to promote ‘Dilwale’ on TV show

Kajol will be taking the small screen route to promote her forthcoming entertainer “Dilwale”. Kajol will be taking the small screen route to promote her forthcoming entertainer “Dilwale”.

Bollywood actress Kajol will be taking the small screen route to promote her forthcoming entertainer “Dilwale”.

She will feature in a cameo on Star Plus’ show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, and will be seen spreading love. Kajol’s character will try to unite two lovers on the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays Gopi in the show, says she’s a fan of “Dilwale” stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol ever since they featured together as Raj and Simran in the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ).

“For me, SRK and Kajol have always meant Raj and Simran from ‘DDLJ’. I have grown up watching the movie and have waited for my Raj all these years,” Devoleena said in a statement.

Kajol will shoot with the cast of the show in the first week of December.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, “Dilwale” also stars actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 18.

