‘Nysa and I were fighting, struggled with each other for 3 years’: Kajol on difficulty in bonding with daughter

Actor Kajol has opened up about her parenting journey, speaking candidly about building a strong relationship with her daughter Nysa while navigating the pressures of growing up in the age of social media. Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s elder child; they also have a son Yug.

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Kajol was asked how she deals with the constant influx of information and external pressures that young girls face today, and whether her daughter turns to her for guidance. Kajol spoke about the ups and downs that shaped their bond over the years.

‘We struggled for three years’

“I have a lot of talks with her. I talk to her. I talk her through things. It’s a relationship that we had to build. And we built it because of the simple fact that we just… I mean, hormones hit and she was 12. And it was, we were like all over the place. We were fighting and we were both irrational at times. We were both illogical at times.”