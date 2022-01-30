Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares photo of Nysa: ‘Don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’

Actor Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared a photo of her daughter, Nysa.

Kajol captioned the post, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, calling Nysa ‘stunning’, while other fans flooded Kajol with heartfelt wishes and love.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s elder daughter, and she was born in 2003. Currently, she is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. While her Instagram account remains private, she often shares pictures and videos on VSCO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

During an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want, Kajol said that she hasn’t been a controlling parent to her children, Nysa and Yug. “I actually don’t believe that it is conducive to a healthy relationship. And my mother was the complete opposite of it… I was a very differently brought up child, so no, I don’t believe in controlling at all,” she said.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in the film The Last Hurrah.