Upset Kajol asks paparazzi to step back as she visits Bappi Lahiri’s house with Tanuja. Watch video

Kajol and her mother Tanuja paid their last respects to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night. A video of Kajol and Tanuja as they reached Lahiri’s home is going viral on the social media platforms.

Kajol, before entering Bappi Lahiri’s house, was seen visibly irritated by the media present there. As Kajol was carefully walking Tanuja towards Bappi Lahiri’s house, paparazzi was seen crowding the two. An upset Kajol screamed at the media to back away. In the comment section of the video, fans and followers of the actor commented on how media was not maintaining social distancing and following any Covid-19 safety norms.

Many also mourned the loss of Bappi Lahiri. “The unexpected loss of disco king,” a comment read, while another comment read, “Bollywood ko kisiki nazar lag gayi hai”. Bappi Lahiri’s death comes a few days after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

Kajol was also accompanied by cousin Sharbani Mukherjee. As soon as she heard the news of Bappi Lahiri’s passing away, the actor took to her social media platforms to pay tribute. Calling him a “beautiful and happy soul,” Kajol said his death is an “end of an era.”

“Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace,” she wrote along with his photo.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai. He was ailing for some time and died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to obstructive sleep apnea.

An official statement was released by the late composer’s family announced that his funeral will take place on Thursday. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa (his son) from Los Angeles tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.”

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.