Kajol starts shooting for Revathy’s Salaam Venky: ‘Can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story’

For Kajol fans, the wait is finally over. After a fabulous performance in Tribhanga, the actor is set to be back on screen with Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathy, the film went on floors today, as informed by the actor via a post on Instagram.

Kajol posted a photo with Revathy as they stood together holding the clapboard, while in the next one, they are joined by their producers. “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you,” she wrote in the caption.

As per a statement shared by the team, Salaam Venky has been inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters. The film will bring fore the tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances. It has been produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The film, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced last year. Talking about the film, Revathy had then shared in a statement that Kajol was the first choice for this emotional story. “Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’,” she said.

Kajol added, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”