scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Kajol snaps at paparazzi at press event: ‘Chillana is stupid’. Watch video

Kajol had no patience for the paparazzi after she was greeted with yells at a recent event for her film Salaam Venky.

kajolKajol in a still from Gupt.

A video of actor Kajol losing her cool at the paparazzi is being widely shared online. The actor was promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Reacting to the hullabaloo around her at the event, she said, “Chillanaa is stupid kyunki main dekhungi jahaan mujhe chahiye (Yelling is pointless, because I’ll do what I want to).”

The video was shared on social media, and received divisive response from fans. While some accused her of being arrogant, others said that she is refreshingly candid. “She does not age,” one person wrote. “I love her swag,” another person commented. Over on Reddit, people compared her to Jaya Bachchan, another actor famous for not having patience with the paparazzi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Also read |Jaya Bachchan ‘hates’ when photographers interfere in her personal space: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’

In a recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s podcast What the Hell Navya, Jaya had commented about her irritation at the paparazzi. “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself)?’” she said. Incidentally, Kajol and Jaya met and interacted during the recent Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. A video showed Kajol telling Jaya that she will have to remove her mask for photographs. She had complained about the paparazzi presence back then, as well. “These guys don’t give me the pictures,” she was heard telling Rani Mukerji humorously.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await himPremium
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await him

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix release Tribangha. Before that, her last starring role came in Helicopter Eela. She also appeared in a supporting role in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring her husband, Ajay Devgn.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:22:02 am
Next Story

Rajasthan gives nod to amend rules for ex-servicemen quota in govt jobs

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close