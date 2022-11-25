Kajol snaps at paparazzi at press event: ‘Chillana is stupid’. Watch video

A video of actor Kajol losing her cool at the paparazzi is being widely shared online. The actor was promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Reacting to the hullabaloo around her at the event, she said, “Chillanaa is stupid kyunki main dekhungi jahaan mujhe chahiye (Yelling is pointless, because I’ll do what I want to).”

The video was shared on social media, and received divisive response from fans. While some accused her of being arrogant, others said that she is refreshingly candid. “She does not age,” one person wrote. “I love her swag,” another person commented. Over on Reddit, people compared her to Jaya Bachchan, another actor famous for not having patience with the paparazzi.

In a recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s podcast What the Hell Navya, Jaya had commented about her irritation at the paparazzi. “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself)?’” she said. Incidentally, Kajol and Jaya met and interacted during the recent Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. A video showed Kajol telling Jaya that she will have to remove her mask for photographs. She had complained about the paparazzi presence back then, as well. “These guys don’t give me the pictures,” she was heard telling Rani Mukerji humorously.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix release Tribangha. Before that, her last starring role came in Helicopter Eela. She also appeared in a supporting role in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring her husband, Ajay Devgn.