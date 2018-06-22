Kajol suffers a minor fall during a public appearance

Kajol suffered a fall recently, but managed to regain her balance in time Kajol suffered a fall recently, but managed to regain her balance in time

A video that has gone viral on the internet sees Bollywood actor Kajol losing her balance. The actor can be seen trying to grab on to a nearby security personnel for help. However, despite being surrounded by a host of people, the actor slipped.

At the work front, Kajol is reported to be a part of Pradeep Sarkar’s next venture titled Eela. The actor was last seen sharing the screen space with Dhanush in the Tamil movie VIP 2, a sequel to Dhanush’s successful movie VIP. She was also the voice of Elastigirl in the Hindi version of Incredibles 2.

Kajol had also made headlines earlier when her wax statue had been inaugurated at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

The actor has not been a part of many films lately and had said in an interview with IANS that she likes taking a break in between projects so that she can resume something new with fresh energy.

“I keep taking a break. Every year I take a break. It is very important for my health. I cannot sum it all up in just one or two sentences. But it has been a long and fruitful journey. I am thankful for everything that God has blessed me with,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd