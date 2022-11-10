scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Kajol shares first poster of Revathy’s Salaam Venky, calls it ‘zindagi ka bada celebration’

Kajol will next be seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 9.

kajol, salaam venkyVishal Jethwa and Kajol in Salaam Venky. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Kajol took to her social media handles on Thursday and shared the first poster of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The poster features a jovial Kajol dressed in a red saree standing behind Vishal Jethwa’s character, who is in a wheelchair. Directed by Revathy, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 9. Revathy is known for directing films like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.

She shared the poster with the caption, “Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin!❤️ #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Salaam Venky was previously titled The Last Hurrah and at the time, Revathy shared in a statement that Kajol was her first choice for the film. “Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’,” she said.

Kajol had previously said that she could instantly connect with the character and found her ‘incredibly inspiring’. “I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths,” she said.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt has the new-mom glow as she takes daughter home with Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Kajol was last seen in 2021’s Tribhanga. She will soon be making her web series debut in the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 12:46:32 pm
Next Story

Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, in Mainpuri bypolls

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement