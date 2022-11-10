Kajol shares first poster of Revathy’s Salaam Venky, calls it ‘zindagi ka bada celebration’

Kajol took to her social media handles on Thursday and shared the first poster of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The poster features a jovial Kajol dressed in a red saree standing behind Vishal Jethwa’s character, who is in a wheelchair. Directed by Revathy, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 9. Revathy is known for directing films like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.

She shared the poster with the caption, “Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin!❤️ #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!”

Salaam Venky was previously titled The Last Hurrah and at the time, Revathy shared in a statement that Kajol was her first choice for the film. “Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’,” she said.

Kajol had previously said that she could instantly connect with the character and found her ‘incredibly inspiring’. “I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths,” she said.

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Kajol was last seen in 2021’s Tribhanga. She will soon be making her web series debut in the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.