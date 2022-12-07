Kajol says daughter Nysa ‘isn’t sure’ about watching Salaam Venky: ‘Can’t pull her by the ear and..’

Bollywood actor Kajol is looking forward to the release of her film Salaam Venky. Helmed by Revathy, the film revolves around a mother dealing with her son’s illness. It is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Recently, Kajol revealed that her daughter Nysa has told her that she won’t be watching the movie.

While promoting Salaam Venky, Kajol shared that she might succeed in emotionally blackmailing her son Yug into watching her movie, but it is impossible for her to do the same with her daughter. She told News18.com, “My daughter has categorically told me that she isn’t sure if she wants to watch the film.”

Nysa is the first child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She is in Switzerland for her higher studies. Her younger brother Yug stays in Mumbai with his parents.

Kajol added that since Nysa is living abroad, she “can’t pull her by the ear and take her to watch the film.” She said she has to behave like this with her children because she is making “Salaam Venky, not Golmaal.” Golmaal is Ajay Devgn’s widely-loved comedy caper.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Kajol had opened up about playing the role of his mother in Salaam Venky and how it took ‘everything out of her’.

“It’s not the kind of film that you can ever do without feeling. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to do the film because it’s a subject that is everyone’s nightmare. It was difficult for me to say yes to it. The great thing about Revathi is she made it easy as we were in the same situation day in and day out and it takes that fear away, besides Salaam Venky is written so beautifully. It is a celebration of life and the film teaches you that life should be a celebration,” Kajol had said.

Salaam Venky, also starring Vishal Jethwa in the lead role, will hit the theaters on December 9.